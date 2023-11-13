Tel Aviv [Israel], November 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met in Jerusalem with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen who came to express Denmark's solidarity with Israel.

Minister Rasmussen said Israel has right to self-defense in accordance with international law.

The meeting was attended by Michael, Or Levy's brother who was kidnapped at the party in Re'em on October 7, Daniel and Amit, relatives of Yitzhak Elgaret of Kibbutz Nir Oz, and Yichiel, the father of Arbel Yehud also of Nir Oz.

"Anyone who hears the horror stories understands who Israel is up against," said Cohen, "a murderous terrorist organization, worse than ISIS, which does not hesitate to murder, rape and kidnap babies, children, women and the elderly."

"We will continue to fight with all our strength until we eliminate Hamas and return all the abductees," he declared. (ANI/TPS)

