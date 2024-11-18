DCT Abu Dhabi and the National Library and Archives sign an MoU to enhance cultural and knowledge exchange. (Photo: WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the National Library and Archives, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will support greater cultural collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director-General of the National Library and Archives, and Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, during a ceremony held at the DCT Abu Dhabi headquarters.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Ballistic Missile with Cluster Munitions Kills 11 People, Injures 84 in Sumy.

Under the agreement, both sides will jointly organise activities and events which enrich the cultural landscape and promote cultural sustainability in the UAE.

The MoU outlines the establishment of awareness and training workshops on cultural projects, the development of a community responsibility programme for preserving the cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi, and enhancing Arabic language literacy for all community members. It also includes cooperation in the publishing sector and coordination for organising and hosting events and programmes, including joint lectures and other activities.

Also Read | Earthquake in Tibet: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Xizang.

Al Ali noted that the collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi underscores the importance of supporting a knowledge-based economy. He also emphasised the MoU's significance in facilitating cultural cooperation for the benefit of the nation, and said he looked forward to seeing the results of the two parties' joint efforts to exchange knowledge, expertise, programmes, and innovative experiences in the field of culture and museums.

Al Hosani said, "Our partnership with the National Library and Archives reflects our commitment to preserving and promoting our cultural heritage, safeguarding it for future generations."

He added that through this collaboration, knowledge exchange programmes and activities will enhance expertise and enrich Abu Dhabi's cultural ecosystem, offering resources for researchers in archiving, libraries, cultural heritage preservation, and key programmes targeting youth. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)