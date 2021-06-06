Beijing [China], June 6 (ANI): At least six people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in a knife attack in eastern China on Saturday.

The authorities in Anqing, a city in Anhui province, said a 25-year-old unemployed man from Huaining county named Wu had been arrested over the attack, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

"He killed out of anger, because of family troubles and pessimism," the municipal government said in a statement.

As of noon on Sunday, six victims of the attack were dead and 14 others were being treated for injuries, as per SCMP.

One of the injured was in a critical condition while the other 13 were in stable condition.

It was the third such attack in China in recent weeks.

Videos circulating on the internet show several pedestrians wounded and covered in blood on a walkway along Renmin Road in the city centre, as well as multiple bloodstains on the ground. (ANI)

