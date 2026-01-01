New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday signed the Condolence Book in the High Commission of Bangladesh in Delhi.

Singh expressed sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

In a post on X, he said, "Went to the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi. Signed the Condolence Book expressing our profound sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of Bangladesh."

Earlier in the day, Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman on Thursday shared a heartfelt note thanking the supporters who gathered for the funeral of his mother, Khaleda Zia.

Rahman thanked officials of the government and dignitaries that visited Bangladesh from abroad representing their heads of state for the funeral.

"In yesterday's moments of deep personal loss, I want to speak from the heart and thank the many individuals whose care and professionalism helped the country conduct itself through my mother's final farewell," Rahman said in a post on X.

Bangladesh on Wednesday held the Namaz-e-Janaza of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, as thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran leader.

The funeral prayer was led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan oversaw the proceedings.

Following the Namaz-e-Janaza, it was announced that Khaleda Zia was buried beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital. The funeral drew wide regional attention, with multiple South Asian nations dispatching senior representatives to Dhaka to attend the state funeral, The Daily Star reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah on Wednesday said that the visit by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would see New Delhi and Dhaka script a new chapter in ties, driven by shared interests.

In a post on X, he said, "As HE Dr @DrSJaishankar left Dhaka after a whirlwind 4-hr visit, #Bangladesh & #India would look forward to script a new chapter in ties, in shared interests driven by pragmatism and mutual interdependence, as indeed briefly discussed with @bdbnp78 Acting Chair, @trahmanbnp this afternoon." (ANI)

