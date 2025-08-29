Tel Aviv [Israel], August 29 (ANI/TPS): Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a statement praising what he called a "heroic operation" led by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) for the recovery and return of the bodies from Gaza of two Israelis who were taken hostage and murdered by Hamas.

"I would like to express my deep appreciation to our heroic fighters who are sacrificing their lives day and night to return all the kidnapped, both the living and the dead," said Katz.

"We will not rest or be silent until everyone returns home - this is the main goal of the upcoming maneuver," he added. (ANI/TPS)

