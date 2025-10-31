New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): A 35-member delegation from the Danish Farmers Abroad Association of Denmark met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, on Friday.

The delegation included representatives from 20 different companies. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion, an official statement said.

Also Read | Pakistan Targets Indian Army With AI-Generated Fake Video, PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Altered Clip by Sharing Original Version.

https://x.com/NayabSainiBJP/status/1984227724601282861

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on potential cooperation in animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy development, and related sectors. The Danish delegation expressed a strong interest in investing in Haryana in these areas.

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan Tension: Ties With Taliban Government Can Only Be Normal After Kabul Stops Supporting TTP, Says Khawaja Asif.

Welcoming the delegation, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Haryana Government is already collaborating with Denmark on several projects focused on technological advancement and enhancing productivity in the state's agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

He informed that a delegation of progressive farmers from Haryana, led by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, had earlier visited several African countries to study their technologies, agricultural systems, and best practices. He said that investors from Denmark and African nations can collaborate with Haryana's farmers to promote growth in animal husbandry, agriculture, and dairy development, as per the statement.

The Chief Minister said that the state government provides a conducive environment for investors, ensuring ease of doing business through transparent policies and an industry-friendly approach. This has made Haryana a preferred destination for investment.

He further stated that Haryana is encouraging business-to-business partnerships with Denmark and African countries to promote the exchange of innovative technologies, expertise, and resources thereby giving new direction to the state's industrial and agricultural growth. He reiterated that the Haryana Government is adopting a 'Go Global' approach and actively encouraging foreign investors to explore opportunities in the state.

Inviting the delegation to take advantage of Haryana's investment-friendly ecosystem, the Chief Minister assured them of the government's full support and cooperation.

During the meeting, the delegation informed the Chief Minister that it had visited various sites across Haryana to study local agricultural and animal husbandry practices.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Commissioner and Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department Vijay Dahiya, Advisor Department of Foreign Cooperation Pawan Chaudhary, Director General of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department Prem and other senior officials were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)