Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh at the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in South Africa, (Photo/X@harivansh1956)

Capetown [South Africa], October 2 (ANI): The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh addressed the first Working Session on 'Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Responses' at the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Kleinmond, South Africa on Wednesday, an official statement said.

He highlighted a range of institutional responses by India to improve disaster management and co-ordination in the wake of frequent challenges posed by climate change.

Also Read | US Government Shutdown Will Allow Illegal Immigrants To Enter the United States? ICE Dismisses Rumours As False, Says 'No Change to Laws or Border Enforcement'.

Reiterating India's steadfast commitment to strengthening global disaster resilience he also called for greater co-operation in financing Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in vulnerable countries.

He emphasized that the Disaster Management Act of 2005 has provided India with a robust institutional framework in dealing with mitigation, response, and recovery. Under this legislation, India has also constituted a professional National Disaster Response Force capable of responding to various natural disasters.

Also Read | PoJK Unrest: Pakistani Rangers Open Fire on Protesters in Muzaffarabad, Several Casualties Reported.

He further stated that India's ability to leverage scientific developments and merging it with innovative technology has improved early warning systems.

"India's cyclone warning system is recognised globally for its accuracy and outreach. A number of new mobile Applications such as Damini, Mausam, Meghdoot etc. have been developed for timely dissemination of early warnings and alerts to people."

At the international level, he highlighted India's role in furthering the cause of resilient development. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) at the UN Climate Action Summit.

India also played a key role in implementing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. Towards the end, he called for countries to integrate disaster studies into higher education, create a global repository of best practices, and ensure innovative financing for developing nations.

The Deputy Chairman will further participate in a session on mobilising finance for just energy transition and will be chairing a session on harnessing critical minerals for sustainable development during the summit.

The Deputy Chairman is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Germany, Italy and other countries.

South Africa is the first African nation to host the G20 summit. It has underlined the theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability' for its G20 Presidency. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)