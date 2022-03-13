Punjab [Pakistan], March 13 (ANI): As Pakistan is suffering from record-breaking inflation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, instead of striving to arrest the price rise, mocked at the condition of the people, saying that he did not join politics to know the prices of "aloo and tamatar."

He made these remarks while addressing a rally in Punjab's Hafizabad.

During the speech, Khan said, "I didn't join politics to know the prices of potatoes and tomatoes," Geo News reported.

"This country will break records in terms of development in the next one-and-a-half years," Khan claimed, according to Geo News.

Unemployment and inflation have been the top issues of concern for the Pakistanis consistently since August 2019, according to the Ipsos survey, a market research company that conducted the survey between February 24 and March 1.

Recently, Pakistan PM announced a relief package to offset the impact of inflation but questions remain over its viability due to the lack of financing. The government has put together the relief package despite the Finance Minister's initial opposition to it.

Unemployment stood second on the list of top five concerns, although the ratio was slightly lower than a year ago. About half of the respondents said that they either themselves lost jobs or people known to them were laid off in the past year, The Express Tribune reported citing the study.

Pakistan's economic conditions have deteriorated in the past few months. In January, the government slapped Pakistan Rupee 360 billion worth of additional taxes in addition to the commitment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase electricity prices by PKR 2.80 per unit.

The study also claimed that compared to the same month last year, Pakistan Consumers' Confidence Index had gone down by 8.3 points which were the lowest among the similar emerging markets. (ANI)

