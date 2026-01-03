Kabul [Afghanistan], January 3 (ANI): As winter temperatures fall in Kabul, internally displaced families have appealed to authorities to urgently address their deteriorating living conditions, Tolo News reported.

Hundreds of displaced families are currently living in tents in the Khairkhana Kotal area, spending both daytime and night hours exposed to harsh weather.

The absence of proper housing, coupled with shortages of basic supplies, has made daily life increasingly difficult for them.

Ismat, who was forced to leave his home and relocate to Kabul 14 years ago due to conflict, said prolonged economic hardship and the lack of employment opportunities have prevented him from building a permanent house.

He lives in tents with his ill mother and other family members.

"I ask the government to give us land so we can build shelter. Life in tents is impossible," Ismat told Tolo News.

Another displaced woman, Rana, said families are struggling to survive and are hoping for assistance during the winter months.

"We hope to receive some food and other assistance so we can continue our lives," she said.

Residents living in the tents said the cold has made conditions especially unbearable, with many unable to sleep at night.

They called on Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate to give serious attention to the situation of internally displaced families and take concrete steps to resolve their problems, Tolo News reported.

"In the cold, we cannot sleep in tents. What should we eat? What should we drink?" said a displaced woman, Shakila.

Another displaced man, Rozgul, explained that families are resorting to unsafe measures to keep warm.

"The coal you see is collected from streets and roads and burned for warmth," he said.

Economic experts have cautioned that ignoring the situation of internally displaced families could result in serious social and economic consequences.

Economic analyst Mir Shaker Yaqoubi said the government must act promptly as winter conditions worsen.

"The government should understand the economic situation and respond this winter by providing shelter, food and cash assistance to displaced families," Yaqoubi said, according to Tolo News.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has not issued a response to the latest appeals, though it has previously said that many internally displaced people have been relocated to their places of origin.

Afghanistan's decades-long conflict has displaced large segments of the population, with many families moving to Kabul from other provinces in search of safety and livelihood opportunities. (ANI)

