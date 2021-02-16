Wazirabad [Pakistan], February 16 (ANI): Hitting out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has urged "selectors" not to subject the country to the current ordeals by letting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) come to power once again.

"The country has been worn out but my dear selectors, do not do this with Pakistan again...I feel bad when people bad-mouth the selectors because after all, the institution is ours," Nawaz said while addressing an election rally in Wazirabad.

She further said, "I say to Wazirabad police and administration [...] I know that you yourself are frustrated [but] the nation is looking at you; if you instead of serving the country and the people try to serve anyone else, try to steal the vote and make a lost person win, then remember, Imran Khan came once but now at least Punjab will not let him come [to power] again."

Speaking in Urdu, the PML-N vice president said that the farmers, labourers, daily wage workers, traders and businessmen are frustrated as they can not afford the basic facilities.

She asked the crowd whether any of them had gotten a job from the 10 million jobs promised by the PTI government or a house from the 5 million houses as pledged by the government, according to a report by Dawn.

The PML-N vice president further said that the electricity in Pakistan is expensive because "those financing Imran Khan's expenses deliberately imported expensive LNG". "They [government] took loans of Rs 15,000 billion but did not lay a single brick," she said.

Nawaz cornered Imran Khan over his assertion on the open ballot for next month's Senate election and stated that the "actual reason" is that his own MNAs and MPAs "are escaping from his grasp", Dawn reported.

"I want to say to PTI's old-time workers, I have full sympathy for you but you cannot get Senate tickets because you do not have billions of rupees to spend on Imran Khan...It is Imran Khan's compulsion, he has to give Senate tickets to those whose money he takes and eats," she added.

The Pakistani Senate election will be held on March 3. (ANI)

