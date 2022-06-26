Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said the dope test will be made mandatory for students for university admission.

The minister told a press conference on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking that a law is being formulated for the dope test to be conducted on students for university admission.

"Medical tests including the dope test will be done at the time of their admission," the minister was quoted as saying by the Bangladeshi news agency UNB.

In answering a question, the minister said, "We have already started the dope test of police members when the prime minister announced zero-tolerance against drug abuse."

A proposal has also been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on introducing dope tests before the appointment of government officials and employees, according to him. (ANI/Xinhua)

