New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Dr. Anupam Ray has been appointed as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, Geneva.

Dr. Ray, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Also Read | 'Omicron Nothing but a Seasonal Cold Virus; Overreaction Causing Panic', Claims US-Based Doctor Afshine Emrani.

"Dr. Anupam Ray (IFS:1994), presently Joint Secretary in Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/PR of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva," MEA said in a statement.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan: University in Punjab Province Bans Fitted Jeans, Imposes Strict Dress Code for Students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)