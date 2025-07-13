Dubai [UAE], July 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav met the Consul General of India, Satish Kumar Sivan in Dubai, upon his arrival in the country.

The details were shared in a post on X on the official Administrative Handle of Chief Minister Office, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Is FBI Director Kash Patel Resigning Amid Dan Bongino vs Pam Bondi Row? Republican Leader Fact-Checks Fake News, Says 'Conspiracy Theories Just Aren't True, Never Have Been'.

"Consul General of India, Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan met Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in Dubai". https://x.com/CMMadhyaPradesh/status/1944351080650883569

CM Yadav is in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025.

Also Read | Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Was Injured in Israel's Nasrallah-Style Assassination Plot While High-Level Meeting Was Underway: Report.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Under the 'Global Dialogue 2025,' with the aim of promoting investment in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was warmly welcomed and felicitated upon his arrival in Dubai today during his UAE visit." official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

In Dubai, he will meet several well-known people to tell them about the strengths of Madhya Pradesh. He will speak about investment, education, and building strong cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai. He will also meet members of the Indian community living there.

During his visit, Yadav will also visit a temple in Dubai whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from this, he will also hold the first international roadshow in Dubai.

Yadav's visit will start with several meetings. There will be important discussions along with lunch in the initial meeting. Reliance Group SR Vice President Farhan Ansari, as well as Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al Yamahi will also be present in this meeting. In this meeting, topics like strategic investment cooperation, education, youth exchange program, parliamentary dialogue and cultural friendship between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai will be discussed. After this, Yadav will hold a meeting with the Indian business delegation in Dubai.

The Chief Minister will visit the grand BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The foundation stone of this temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024. This temple is the first traditional stone-built Hindu temple in the Middle East region. It is a living symbol of spiritual tolerance and cultural harmony between India and the United Arab Emirates. CM Yadav will participate in a round table meeting on the tourism sector in Dubai in the evening. It will include tourism experts, hoteliers, travel agents and other stakeholders.

Earlier this year, MP CM Yadav was in Japan for bringing in investments in Madhya Pradesh.

While speaking to ANI, he had said, "I am satisfied that we talked to all companies, from Panasonic to Bridgestone, companies that are already working with Madhya Pradesh, must expand their trade and new businesses must join them. There is a good scope for them to motivate them to invest in new scopes based on the way they see the relationship with us."

Madhya Pradesh made a remarkable mark at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, setting new benchmarks for investment and industrial growth. Held in Bhopal and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, the summit became a pivotal moment in the state's journey toward becoming a global investment hub. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the event shattered records, with MoUs worth Rs30.77 Lakh Crore signed, underscoring the growing appeal of Madhya Pradesh to both national and international investors. The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MPIDC) has also played a pivotal role in shaping the state's infrastructure and facilitating investment opportunities.

The summit witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 25,000 registrations and more than 100 foreign delegates from over 60 countries attending, reflecting the global interest in the state's economic growth. Nine partner countries--Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Turkey, Poland, Russia, Rwanda, and the United Kingdom--joined the summit, further amplifying Madhya Pradesh's recognition on the world stage.

The NRI Madhya Pradesh Summit, held as part of GIS 2025, also played an important role in strengthening the state's development. Over 500 NRIs participated, re-engaging with their home state and contributing to its progress. They shared investment proposals and expressed their continued commitment to Madhya Pradesh's growth, highlighting the importance of the NRI community in the state's future development. Madhya Pradesh's success at GIS 2025 demonstrated its potential as India's next major investment and industrial destination.

With record-breaking investments, strategic collaborations, and a clear commitment to sustainable growth, the state is poised to become a key player in the global economic landscape. The summit not only highlighted Madhya Pradesh's existing strengths but also laid the groundwork for continued growth and innovation in the years ahead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)