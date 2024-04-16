Dubai [UAE], April 16 (ANI/WAM): The Airports Council International (ACI) today unveiled the highly anticipated preliminary top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2023, showcasing significant shifts driven by the resurgence of international air travel, where Dubai International (DXB) retained its title as the world's busiest international airport for international travel, for the 10th year running.

Acknowledging the achievement, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said: "While this milestone was greatly anticipated, its official confirmation instils us with great pride. DXB is proud to uphold its status as the world's foremost international airport for an unparalleled ten years.''

"Throughout this decade, DXB has surpassed many records and attained numerous milestones, from welcoming our billionth passenger to introducing new terminals and facilities, collaborating with numerous airlines to broaden connectivity to diverse global destinations, all the while enhancing every aspect of the airport experience for our guests,'' said Griffith in a statement on this remarkable feat.

"Our unwavering commitment to operational excellence has set new benchmarks, cementing DXB's position as a leading entity in global aviation. This remarkable achievement underscores Dubai's collaborative ethos. Our success owes much to the collective efforts of all service partners within the airport community and the broader aviation, travel, and tourism sectors. Together, we have bolstered Dubai's reputation as the premier destination, offering unparalleled travel experiences worldwide.''"As we look ahead, our focus remains clear. We are determined to maintain DXB's dominant position for the next decade and beyond. Through sustained collaboration and innovation, we are poised to shape the future of global aviation, ensuring DXB remains synonymous with excellence across every facet of the passenger journey," he concluded.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said, "Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fuelled by the international segment, propelled by several factors. Among these were the anticipated benefits from China's reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions. While perennial leaders from the US continue to dominate the top 10 busiest airports for passengers, notably Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retaining its number one position, there are notable shifts. Dubai International Airport jumped to second rank for the first time, while Tokyo Haneda International Airport witnessed a remarkable ascent from 16th position in 2022 to 5th in 2023. Additionally, the unwavering strength of Istanbul and New Delhi airports keep them in top ranks, marking significant progress over 2019.

"Notably, cargo continues to play a key role in world commerce despite the year-over-year decrease. Hong Kong International Airport has maintained the top position, followed by Memphis International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Doha International Airport rejoins the top 10, jumping to number 8 with a growth of 6.3% over 2019.

"The rankings highlight the crucial role these transportation hubs play in global connectivity, commerce, and economic development. Airports continue to demonstrate their resilience and adaptability amidst the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of global travel. ACI World remains dedicated to advocating for airports worldwide throughout pivotal stages of policy formulation and to advancing the pursuit of airport excellence."

Airport rankings are based on data gathered from over 2,600 airports across more than 180 countries and territories globally. This vast dataset places ACI World in a distinctive position as the foremost authority on airport travel demand, ensuring the utmost accuracy and reliability in its rankings. (ANI/WAM)

