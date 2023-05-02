Dubai [UAE], May 2 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Schools Games, a Dubai Sports Council initiative launched in January 2021, has been empowering young athletes across the United Arab Emirates with the aim of nurturing sporting success and promoting physical and mental health and overall wellbeing for all students.

The past two school terms saw over 4,500 students from 130 schools, including ten Emirates School Establishment schools, participate in 14 different sporting events across 35 days of competition. These events included exciting new sports such as Archery, Touch Rugby and Cycling, with the Cycling event hosted at the iconic EXPO City site.

The highlight of Term 2 was the Dubai Schools Games Football Championships, hosted over two weeks at the prestigious Shabab Al Ahli & Al Nasr Football Clubs. The championships drew 1,536 footballers from 37 schools in Dubai, all competing for the winning title in their respective age groups.

Thanks to the support of its valuable partners, including Title Sponsor Liv. Bank, Presenting Partner; Go Sport, Medical Partner Aster Hospitals & Clinics, and Mai Dubai as the hydration partner, the Games have been able to deliver world-class events that are free for every school and student to participate in.

Looking forward to Term 3, Dubai Schools Games will kick off on May 6th with the Padel Championships hosted at the World Padel Academy. The event will be followed by seven more sports, including Basketball, Unified Games, Badminton, and Volleyball, a new addition to the calendar this year.

Throughout Term 1 and 2, Dubai Schools Games distributed an impressive 840 medals to deserving students, and in Term 3, they eagerly anticipate crowning a new group of young championships.

The Dubai Schools Games continue to be a beacon of excellence in promoting physical fitness and overall well-being among the youth of the UAE.

Teachers can easily create an account via the "School Login," to register their schools and teams, while parents can create an account on the "Parent Portal" to participate in the upcoming championships. (ANI/WAM)

