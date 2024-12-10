The Hague, Dec 10 (AP) Dutch police said Tuesday that they have arrested three suspects who might have been involved in the explosion and fire that killed six people in an apartment building in The Hague over the weekend.

Authorities had said they were investigating “all possibilities” that could have caused the disaster, and the arrests indicate there might have been a criminal intent.

Also Read | Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India From December 15-17 in First Overseas Trip After Assuming Office.

“More arrests are not excluded,” The Hague police said in a statement.

It didn't elaborate on any reason for the arrests and said the three were seen as “possibly implicated in the explosion.” Police also seized several vehicles, but they said that it was unclear whether they included the one which was seen driving away at high speed from the site shortly after the explosion.

Also Read | US President-Elect Donald Trump Takes Jibe at Justin Trudeau, Dubs Him ‘Governor of the Great State’ of Canada.

Early Saturday, residents of the northeastern neighbourhood of Mariahoeve in The Hague heard the blast and screams before dawn, and authorities were still working at the scene of collapsed homes on Tuesday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)