New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Exchanged views with FM Johann Wadephul of Germany on the ongoing conflict in West Asia."

Wadephul has cleared its stance that they stand with the US and Israel.

In a post on X, he said, "We stand with Israel. That is why I am here as Germany's Foreign Minister. I'm in a region at war, in a country facing daily attacks from some of its neighbours. I visited the site of an Iranian strike, seeing firsthand the damage caused. The people of Israel are living under constant threat. We stand in solidarity with them in these difficult times. In my talks with Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, I pushed for efforts to prevent further escalation."

"The Iranian nuclear & missile programs must be halted. Iran must end its support for terrorist groups. At the same time, Iran's territorial integrity must be preserved - chaos in Iran would have severe consequences for the region and for Europe," he added.

Meanwhile, India has urged all parties involved in the conflict to return to talks and the immediate cessation of hostilities.

In the Suo Motu Statement by Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha on "The Situation in West Asia" on March 9, he said, "I rise to apprise this august House of recent developments in West Asia that are a cause of deep concern to all of us. As Hon'ble Members are aware, this round of conflict started on 28 February 2026. It has witnessed not only fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other, but also attacks on a number of Gulf States. There have been numerous casualties, including at the leadership level in Iran, as well as destruction of infrastructure in the region."

"At the very outset, the Government had issued a statement on 28 February expressing its deep concern and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. We believed and continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sir, it is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected," he added. (ANI)

