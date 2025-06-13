New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Marseille.

The two discussed regional developments in their meeting on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet FM Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia in Marseille today. A useful discussion on our close cooperation and regional developments."

On March 11, India and Armenia signed two major Memoranda of Understanding during the visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, to India.

An MOU was signed between India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Armenia's Center of Drug and Medical Technology Expertise (CDMTE) on cooperation in regulating medical products.

Another MOU was signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on cooperation.

Armenia FM Mirzoyan held a meeting with EAM S Jaishankar on Monday and exchanged views on regional and global matters of shared interest.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the whole range of growing India-Armenia bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of political exchanges, trade, economy, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

"The two ministers held productive discussions where they reviewed the whole range of growing India-Armenia bilateral cooperation, including areas of political exchanges, trade, economic, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts. They agreed to explore cooperation in digital technologies and pharmaceuticals. The discussions also focused on multilateral cooperation at the UN and other fora. The Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global matters of shared interest," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan thanked Jaishankar for the invitation and the warm welcome received in India.

He said, "It's always a great pleasure to have the opportunity to exchange views on our bilateral agenda and regional and global processes with you. Let me congratulate you on your cricket team's recent victory in the ICC. It's an important and quite symbolic event." (ANI)

