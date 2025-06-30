New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay a visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio to participate in the QUAD Foreign Minister's Meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in an official statement.

EAM will also inaugurate an exhibition at the UN Headquarters highlighting the toll of terrorist acts around the world and the steps taken by the international community to combat them.

According to MEA, EAM Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to the United States of America from June 30 to July 2 to participate in the next edition of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM), scheduled for July 1.

MEA underlined in its statement that the Quad Foreign Ministers will build upon the discussions held during the last QFMM, which took place in Washington DC earlier this year on January 21.

Notably, the Foreign Ministers will exchange views on regional and global developments, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific, and review the progress made on various Quad initiatives in the run-up to the Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be hosted by India. The Ministers are also expected to deliberate on new proposals aimed at advancing the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"EAM will also be inaugurating an exhibition titled, "The Human Cost of Terrorism" at the United Nations Headquarters, New York on 30 June 2025. The Exhibition will highlight the devastating toll of heinous terrorist acts around the world, and the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism.", the MEA said in its statement.

On Thursday (US local time), during the US State Department's briefing, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for US Department of State Tommy Pigott announced that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio will host the Foreign Ministers from the QUAD countries on July 1 in Washington DC for the QUAD Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Pigott said, "Next week, Secretary Rubio will host foreign Ministers from Australia, India and Japan for the 2025 Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 1 in Washington, DC. The secretary's first diplomatic engagement was with the Quad, and next week's summit builds on that momentum to advance a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific. This is what American leadership looks like: strength, peace and prosperity".

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The QUAD's origins date back to our collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Earlier in January, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on his first day in office, hosted the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for a significant meeting of the QUAD alliance.

In a joint statement, the Foreign ministers of QUAD countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific where "sovereignty and territorial integrity are upheld and defended." The Quad nations also expressed strong opposition "to any unilateral actions aimed at changing the status quo through force or coercion." (ANI)

