Manchester [UK], March 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday inaugurated a new Indian Consulate in Manchester, Northern England.

After the inauguration, Jaishankar expressed optimism about the future of India- UK relations, anticipating a significant pickup in the relationship in the coming years.

Jaishankar urged the Indian community to consider the consulate a preparation for the growing ties between the two nations.

"I would also urge you to think of this consulate as really preparing for that era. We are clearly anticipating a very big pickup in the relationship in the times to come," he said.

"My experience is that whenever I come up with a statistic, somebody corrects me with a larger number. So I came in here with a number for the size of the community, but after hearing from you, I decided to keep it to myself," he added.

He also attended the reception held at Lancashire County Cricket Club to commemorate the inauguration of the Consulate General of India in Manchester.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community and business leaders at Old Trafford in Manchester, where he highlighted India--UK relations and stated, "It (India and UK) is a relationship rooted in history."

"That history is a very complex history. All of you understand that. But I think in any heritage, the smart, sensible people, in any relationship, it applies to interpersonal relations as well every big, deep, important relationship is a mixed one. I think it's important to pick the good side. Look for the possibilities there," he said.

"When we see the direction of the world today, I would say that the case for deepening these ties gets stronger, not weaker. And one current expression of that is the sort of accelerated effort that we are putting into the Free Trade Agreement (FTA)... Today, I am cautiously optimistic about the prospects. I'm cautious about everything in public," he added.

During his address, he drew an interesting parallel between sports and diplomacy.

Jaishankar began by expressing his delight at visiting Old Trafford Cricket Ground, where Sachin Tendulkar scored his first century. He also mentioned Jimmy Anderson, the English cricketer, whose name is featured at the other end of the ground.

"I was even more pleased to discover that the other end (at Old Trafford Cricket Ground) was named after Jimmy Anderson, a person who I once named when asked in a rapid-fire about five cricketers I admired the most in the world. Because, for me, someone who can take that load over such a long period, I'm beginning to identify with a guy," he said.

"In India, we all know this as the place where Sachin Tendulkar's first century happened... I won't talk about recent matches of Stuart Broad and India; there are memories there," he added.

Jaishankar then drew a connection between sports and diplomacy, highlighting the discipline, diligence, and creativity required in both fields. "I've always been fascinated by the analogy, by the connection between sports and diplomacy; between sports and politics," he said. "I think there is a discipline there, there's a diligence there. There's creativity there that is not dissimilar."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also met UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner and extended her "contribution" to setting up an Indian Consulate in Manchester

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also shared a post on X and stated, "Good to meet Deputy PM @AngelaRayner today in Manchester. Her encouragement has been a contribution to setting up of our Consulate. Also discussed India-UK bilateral ties and our efforts on increasing trade and people to people exchanges." (ANI)

