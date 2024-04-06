Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Pakistan on Saturday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 16:13:08 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was at the depth of 205 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 16:13:08 IST, Lat: 31.71 & Long: 72.27, Depth: 205 Km, Region: Pakistan," said the NCS in a post on X.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

