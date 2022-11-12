Cairo [Egypt], November 12 (ANI): Indian Oil Corporation Limited held a session on biofuels, sustainable solar-based cooking, carbon-efficient refinery technologies, and its initiatives in the energy transition during the ongoing COP 27 summit in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh on Saturday.

The session was held on the sidelines of the Indian Pavilion at COP 27 and Indian Oil Corporation Limited elaborated on its goals and pathways to achieve Net-Zero by 2046, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The corporation also discussed India's efforts in enhancing the Biofuels portfolio vis-a-vis Ethanol, Compressed Biogas (Biomethane), Biodiesel, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, and the recently launched 'Surya Nutan' solar cookstove.

The energy consumption reduction initiatives of Indian oil Refineries that resulted in carbon emissions reduction were also detailed.

"Indian Oil Corporation Limited, India's national oil company has been at the forefront of the Country's energy transition to clean fuels and reducing emissions from its process. IndianOil has recently announced its goals to achieve Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2046," read an official statement.

Notably, IndianOil's mission to achieve Net-Zero by 2046 is guided by the Panchamrit Plan of Prime Minister Modi announced at COP 26 at Glasgow and PM Modi's Mission LiFE, the theme of India Pavilion at COP 27, Sharm El-Sheikh. (ANI)

