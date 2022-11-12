Michigan, November 12: Jeffery Bernard Morris, convicted sex offender, has been sentenced to life in prison. Morris had brutally raped Susie Zhao, a professional poker player, and burned her alive in 2020. The 62-year-old sex offender was convicted last month at the trial of first-degree murder and felony murder in the commission of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Sex Worker Who Burnt Alive Young Couple and Newborn Child in Australia's Victoria Gets Eight Years in Jail.

According to the NY Post, when given a chance to speak during his sentencing, Morris said he was not going to say anything at this time. He, however, signaled his intention to appeal the verdict. Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before reaching a verdict and finding the defendant guilty. In the verdict, Morris was handed the life term without the possibility of parole. Thai Food Blogger Phonchanok Srisunaklua Sent to Jail for Five Years After Video of Her Eating ‘Bat’ Soup Goes Viral.

Zhao was an Oakland County professional poker player. Her charred body was discovered in a remote Michigan parking lot on July 13 in 2020. Reportedly, the prosecutors said Morris met Zhao at a Waterford Township motel where she often stayed. According to evidence, the victim was brutally raped, causing damage to her genitals. Horrifying details of evidence proved that Zhao was set ablaze while she was still alive. Judge Anderson, who was conducting the trial, described the case as “one of the most agonizing trials” of her career.

