World News | Elderly French Climber Dies on Mt Kanchenjunga

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. A 63-year-old French woman climber died while attempting to summit Mt Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak at 8,586 metres, expedition organisers said.

Agency News PTI| May 12, 2025 08:34 PM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kathmandu, May 12 (PTI) A 63-year-old French woman climber died while attempting to summit Mt Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak at 8,586 metres, expedition organisers said.

The climber, identified as Margareta Morin, died above Camp IV at around 7,800 metres on May 10, according to Tendi Sherpa, Managing Director of Peak 15 Adventure.

"The French woman fell ill while attempting to climb the world's third-highest peak on May 10," Sherpa said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

