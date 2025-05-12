World News | Elderly French Climber Dies on Mt Kanchenjunga

Kathmandu, May 12 (PTI) A 63-year-old French woman climber died while attempting to summit Mt Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak at 8,586 metres, expedition organisers said.

The climber, identified as Margareta Morin, died above Camp IV at around 7,800 metres on May 10, according to Tendi Sherpa, Managing Director of Peak 15 Adventure.

"The French woman fell ill while attempting to climb the world's third-highest peak on May 10," Sherpa said.

