Chandigarh [India], July 24 (ANI): Government schools in Punjab have seen a considerable increase in pre-primary and primary enrolment compared to prior years, which has pushed for the development of the education system, KhalsaVox reported.

With an increase of 16.3 per cent, Pre-primary-I enrollment has increased significantly during the previous academic session, while pre-primary-II enrollment has increased significantly by 9.9 per cent, KhalsaVox reported citing the data provided by the state's Education Department.

Department officials credit the success of this campaign for the sharp increase in enrollment.

For instance, the Tarn Taran district saw a noteworthy increase of 25.8 per cent, Mansa saw a notable increase of 24.7 per cent, Pathankot saw an increase of 23 per cent, Hoshiarpur recorded a growth of 21.9 per cent, Kapurthala saw an increase of 20.5 per cent, and Ferozepur registered a commendable increase of 20.3 per cent.

Right at the start of the session, the government launched the Mission Enrollment campaign, focusing especially on the areas where pre-primary enrollment was noticeably low.

Harjot Bains, the education minister, reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that every kid has access to high-quality education in light of these encouraging advances, according to KhalsaVox. Additionally, he said that in the following days, teachers' efforts to increase enrollment would be properly acknowledged and rewarded.

This surge in student enrolment for primary classes reflects a positive trend in the state’s education landscape, fostering hope for a brighter future and a well-educated generation. (ANI)

