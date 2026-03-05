New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Tehran had entered negotiations with the United States despite doubts about the intentions of the Americans, but was attacked before the set timeline. Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran to India said on Thursday.

Speaking about the ongoing tensions invloving United States, Israel and Iran, Fathali in a conversation with ANI, said Iran had recently lost a great figure, describing the late Ayatollah Khameni as a guiding force who always advised the country to stand on the "right side of history." He said the leader believed in standing for principles and that Iran continued to follow that approach.

"We have lost a great figure, our leader, our father and always his eminence advised us to try our best to stand on the right side of history. I believe that his eminence stood on the right side of history, and he received his reward. We entered the negotiation table inspite of knowing their intentions, but they set the time; before that, they attacked, and we announced that we would respond," the Iranian envoy said.

The ambassador of Iran accused Israel of destabilising the region and attempting to destroy infrastructure and property across West Asia. "Unfortunately, the region faced so many problems, and the Zionist regime wanted to disturb and destroy all the properties in our region," he said.

Fathali also asserted that Iran does not target its neighbouring countries, though he alleged that some regional bases were used by the United States. "They know very well where Iran is and where the location of Iran is. But unfortunately, the Zionist regime wants to destroy and disturb all the region," he said, adding that Iran had informed neighbouring countries that it would target US bases if necessary.

The envoy also claimed that three F-15 fighter jets had been shot down during the conflict.

He said, "Iran is not attacking its neighbourhood. We don't attack our neighbours; they provide the bases. You heard that 3 F-15s were shot down. We have a good relationship with our neighbours. We announced to all neighbours that we will attack the bases of the United States."

Responding to a question on whether Iran is in contact with the Indian government regarding the conflict, Fathalii said there were currently no negotiations or messages being exchanged with the Indian side.

He said, "No, we have no negotiation. We have no messages...You can ask from the Indian side." (ANI)

