Moscow [Russia], August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Lviv, Turkish TV channel A Haber reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

Previously, Zelenskyy has offered Putin a bilateral summit four times but all Kyiv's proposals have reportedly been rejected by Moscow due to the absence of specific agenda, the news outlet added.

At the same time, CNN Turk reported, citing sources, that Putin and Zelenskyy may hold a meeting to determine the roadmap for Ukraine's situation settlement . (ANI/Sputnik)

