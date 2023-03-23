Brussels, Mar 23 (AP) European Union leaders have endorsed a plan for sending Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition within the next 12 months to help the country counter Russia's invasion forces.

EU foreign and defense ministers approved the plan for a fast-track purchasing procedure earlier this week, and the leaders of the bloc's 27 member nations gave it their political blessing at a summit in Brussels Thursday.

Also Read | Uganda: New Anti-LGBTQ Law Restricts Media and Activists Too.

“Taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states, the European Council welcomes the agreement ... to deliver ground-to-ground and artillery ammunition to Ukraine and, if requested, missiles,” the meeting's conclusions on Ukraine read. (AP)

Also Read | State Bank of Pakistan Likely To Raise Interest Rate To Unlock IMF Loan Programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)