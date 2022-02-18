Kabul [Afghanistan], February 18 (ANI): An ex-security forces employee of the former Afghan government on Thursday urged the Taliban to respect the general amnesty announced by them after they took over the war-torn nation in August last year.

Javad Jafari pleaded with the Taliban to honour amnesty after he was released by the Taliban. He was detained by the Taliban for 5-days without committing any crime, reported Tolo News.

"I was detained by the Islamic Emirate for five days. The misunderstanding they had was resolved," Jafari said.

Jafari, 35, is the only breadwinner for his family of six members. He, like thousands of other former security forces, became jobless after Kabul fell to the Taliban, reported Tolo News.

"I am very happy that my father is released. We call on the Islamic Emirate to provide job opportunities for my father," said Ali Sajad, Jafari's son.

"The detention of these officers after the announcement of the general amnesty is an act against Islamic values and will form a gap between the government and the people," said Mohammad Matin Mohammad Khail, a military veteran.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Taliban denied the detention of Jafari but said they will pursue the issue.

"We will investigate. Who is he and where he was arrested--and this is a wrong allegation that he was arrested because he was a former member of the (security forces)," said Taliban's Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

Although the leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Ahkundzada announced a general amnesty following the unexpected fall of the former government, there have been several reports of arbitrary detentions.

The UN said in a recent report that around 100 former government officials have "disappeared." (ANI)

