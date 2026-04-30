World News | Exam Integrity Under Fire: Cambridge Investigates AS Mathematics Paper Leak in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): Cambridge International Education on Wednesday launched a formal investigation into reports of a leaked AS Level Mathematics question paper in Pakistan, marking the third consecutive year the international board has faced security breaches in the region, reported Dawn.

The probe follows widespread reports that the Pure Mathematics 1 (Paper 1) exam was circulated on social media and messaging platforms hours before students sat for the paper.

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According to Dawn, the examination body acknowledged the reports, stating, "We are aware of news about a reported paper leak of a question paper. We investigate such reports thoroughly and will provide more information to centres, if required, during or after the end of timetabled exams for the June 2026 series."

The 2026 May-June exam series, which began on April 23, has been clouded by this latest controversy. This incident follows a string of security failures that have strained the relationship between the UK-based board and Pakistani candidates.

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Cambridge International Education, part of Cambridge University Press and Assessment, conducts O Level, AS, and A Level examinations across more than 160 countries, including Pakistan, where these qualifications serve as key pathways to higher education domestically and abroad.

According to Geo TV, similar incidents have occurred in the past, intensifying scrutiny on exam security. In 2024, CIE confirmed that an A-Level Mathematics paper had been leaked, stating after an internal probe, "We have reviewed evidence from multiple sources and concluded that this specific paper was seen by a significant number of students in Pakistan before the start of the exam." The board had subsequently awarded "assessed marks" to affected candidates.

In June 2025, Cambridge also reported that portions of three AS and A Level papers, including Mathematics Paper 12, Mathematics Paper 42, and Computer Science Paper 22, were accessed prior to exams. While it maintained that full papers were not leaked, the board offered free resits in November 2025 for impacted students.

The latest controversy comes as the June 2026 exam series, which began on April 23 and runs until June 9, continues across the country.

CIE said it would share further updates after completing its investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)