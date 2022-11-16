Washington, Nov 16 (PTI) A travelling exhibition on Hindu civilisation has been held in the Illinois State Capitol which was attended by top State legislators.

The exhibition, which started from the US Capitol early this year, has travelled to various States and is part of the awareness campaign.

Launched by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangha (HSS) and other partner organisations, the exhibition name 'Darshana' was introduced in the Illinois State House by State Representative Daniel Didech and on the State senate floor by State senators Laura Murphy, Ram Villivalam, and Adriane Johnson, a media release said.

More than 40 state legislators attended the exhibition and provided positive feedback on Tuesday, it added.

State senator Meg Loughran Cappel said that the event was a bright spot in the Capitol and thanked the HSS for organising it.

State senator Natalie Manley said she had learned so much and was looking forward to the next visit to further her knowledge.

During the tour, Senator Michelle Mussman expressed her happiness to share the rich culture of Hinduism and hoped that the exhibition would have many other host sites.

State minority leader Representative Jim Durkin said such interactions created a stronger Illinois.

"I am very excited about this opportunity to share information about Hindu values and contributions with our elected officials," said Dharmendra Nimavat, an organiser of the event.

"I hope this will go a long way in creating awareness about the Hindu community in their districts and fostering greater understanding, knowledge, and partnerships for the future," Nimavat said.

This exhibition has already been showcased in 165 cities, including the US Congress, state capitols, city halls, universities, public libraries, schools, and inter-faith groups.

As a part of 'Hindu Heritage Month' in October 2022, HSS and partner organisations held the exhibition at the North Carolina State Capitol building.

On October 19, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper went through all posters and spoke with community leaders.

Later, while declaring October as 'Hindu Heritage Month in North Carolina, he recommended that people should visit Darshana and understand the art, culture, and history of the Hindu civilisation.

