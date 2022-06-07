Taipei [Taiwan], June 7 (ANI): The Representative of the Tibetan government-in-exile Kelsang Gyaltsen Bawa spoke about Beijing's restrictions and regulations on publishing books at the Taipei International Book Exhibition, 2022.

He appreciated the intentions of a publication under the Office of Tibet to issue books on Tibet in the Chinese language.

Representative Bawa appreciated the volunteers at the Ganjong Publication for their assistance and extended his gratitude to Taiwan, saying, "the country is the only Chinese speaking place where Chinese books on Tibet's issue are permitted to publish" a report by a policy research institute, Tibet Rights Collective said.

He also acquainted the spectators with displayed books about Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Tibet's history, Tibet's religion and culture, Tibetan education and environment, relations between Tibet and China, and the books written by Tibetans, Taiwanese and Chinese, the report added.

This year, the Taipei International Book Exhibition was held between June 2 - 7, which resumed after two years of the Covid pandemic. Ganjong Publication under the Office of Tibet, Taiwan participated in the book exhibition, along with several other participants across the world.

Around 300 domestic and overseas publishers participated in the book fair. Organizers of the Taipei book fair said that Ukraine joined the expo for the first time at a special "We Stand with Ukraine" section, Focus Taiwan reported.

The fair also included a special exhibition displaying works by 15 Ukrainian illustrators that reflected the current experience of Ukrainians about the ongoing war with Russia, which was among the most crowded exhibition booth.

Featuring the theme "Reading and Publishing Beyond the Pandemic," the TIBE opened at Exhibition Hall 1 of the Taipei World Trade Center with around 160 domestic and 150 international publishers from 21 countries, Taiwan's Culture Minister Lee Yung-te said during a speech at the opening ceremony, Focus Taiwan reported.

Lee believed the exhibition would flourish because of the great importance Taiwan places on the freedom of publishing.

Chairman of the Taipei Book Fair Foundation, one of the main organizers of the TIBE, Robert Lin thanked France for taking the role of the "Guest of Honor" at the book fair for the fourth time.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te thanked publishers for their hard work in enabling the exhibition to be successfully held. "The TIBE is a very important annual event, it is also a very important platform for exchanges between Taiwanese and international publishers," Lai said, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to the Taiwanese Culture Ministry, the book fair was free for visitors aged and below 18 years of age, possessing proof of their age, as well as the travellers from outside Taipei and New Taipei who present train tickets for travelling to Taipei on the day of their visit, and foreign nationals who present their passport.

The Book fair was attended by Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te, Culture Minister Lee Yung-te and David Kibler from French Bureau Francais de Taiwan as the guests. (ANI)

