Moscow [Russia], April 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Explosions are heard in downtown Belgorod, which is located not far from the border with Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent.

According to the correspondent, the explosions sounded from the direction of the Ukrainian border and were heard even in the center of the city.

Also Read | 18,000 Kg of Chicken Nuggets From Overturned Truck Blocks Pennsylvania Highway in US.

The correspondent added that air defense system were likely to be activated.

Within the last several weeks, Ukraine has intensified attacks on the Russian regions along its border amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Airbnb Allows Employees to Live and Work from Anywhere Around the World.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)