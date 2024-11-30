New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Manoa Kamikamica, in Delhi on Friday.

The External Affairs Minister shared the details of the meeting on X. He wrote, "Pleased to meet DPM Manoa Kamikamica of Fiji today in Delhi. Glad to hear his positive impressions of cooperatives and other development programs in India."

EAM noted that the two leaders discussed the potential of organic farming, technology applications, and digital tools. He also expressed gratitude to DPM Kamikamica for his support in advancing India-Fiji bilateral ties.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1862451907257569340

Earlier, the Minister of State for External Affairs had also met the DPM.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1861807652046873031

The meeting comes shortly after the Ministry of External Affairs signed a Project Implementation Agreement with the International Solar Alliance to operationalize a solar project worth USD 2 million in Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles, according to an official release on Tuesday.

This development follows India's commitment to invest USD 2 million in new solar projects in these Indo-Pacific countries under the Quad Climate Working Group initiative.

Following the signing of the agreement, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to social media platform X to highlight India's commitment to renewables and just energy transitions in island nations of the Indo-Pacific.

The bilateral relationship between India and Fiji received a significant boost after the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Fiji in November 2014, during which the First Meeting of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) was held. Over the years, as a major development partner of Fiji, India has been privileged to support Fiji in its nation-building efforts across key sectors, including capacity building, the MEA noted.

The Government of India is a committed development partner of Fiji.

According to the MEA, Indian assistance extends to sectors such as capacity building through human resource development and training under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programs. Every year, numerous ITEC slots are made available to Fijian nationals, while many others benefit from training opportunities and pursue higher education in India under various scholarships offered by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).

India also provides Humanitarian and Disaster Relief assistance to Fiji from time to time whenever the need arises.

India-Fiji relations are warm, based on mutual respect, cooperation, and strong cultural and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

