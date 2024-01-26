Tel Aviv [Israel], January 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman and Police Coast District Commander Superintendent Danny Levy inaugurated a pilot program for Israel's first-ever environmental civil guard. The new unit will assist in environmental policing and enforcement operations, with an emphasis on waste and noise issues.

The environmental civil guard will have about 40 volunteers who have more than two years of experience in the police patrol system. The volunteers underwent dedicated training for the field. The set of volunteers will enforce and prevent environmental offenses, with an emphasis on the consequences of waste, noise pollution and more.

The new guard is part of the effort by the ministry to increase environmental policing and enforcement. (ANI/TPS)

