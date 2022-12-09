Toronto, Dec 9 (PTI) Five Indo-Canadians have been inducted as ministers during a recent cabinet reshuffle by Canada's British Columbia province premier David Eby.

They include Niki Sharma as Attorney General, Rachna Singh as the Minister of Education and Child Care, Ravi Kahlon takes charge as Minister for Housing and Government House Leader, Jagrup Brar as the Minister of State for Trade and Harry Bains as the Labour Minister.

The new cabinet includes 23 ministers, four ministers of state and 14 parliamentary secretaries, according to a press release issued by the British Columbia government on Wednesday.

Sharma, 43, assumed charge at a time when the Eby government faces ongoing concerns around violent and repeat offenders, according to ctvnews.ca.

"I got a call from (the premier) saying, 'We'd like you to be the Attorney General of B.C.' and I don't remember anything after that," ctvnews.ca quoted Sharma as saying.

As a lawyer, Sharma represented residential school survivors.

She is the first South Asian woman to be appointed the Attorney General, the report said.

Bains, who was reappointed as the Minister of Labour, said he wants to make "British Columbia workplaces the safest in the country".

"I am so grateful to be sworn in once again as Minister of Labour this morning. We have accomplished big changes in BC such as bringing in paid sick leave, raising the minimum wage, repatriating our healthcare workers. We still have so much more to do," Bains tweeted on Thursday.

“British Columbia is a wonderful place to live, but people are looking for action on the issues facing them and their families,” Eby said.

“If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that we can't solve these problems alone. We need to solve them together. My team of determined colleagues will use a wealth and variety of experiences to continue the good work we've started and go further to deliver results people can see and feel in their communities," Eby added.

The new cabinet members are tasked with helping regular British Columbians with the cost of living, strengthening the health-care system, tackling the housing crisis so people can find affordable, attainable homes, making communities safer and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, the press release said.

