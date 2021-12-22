Islamabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter for the welfare of the people of the region, economic integration and regional prosperity.

Qureshi made the remarks during his meeting with Secretary-General of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Esala Ruwan Weerakoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

"Pakistan believed SAARC could provide a conducive and congenial atmosphere to build economic synergies and transform the quality of life of the people of South Asia,” he said.

Qureshi reassured the Secretary-General of Pakistan's strong support for regional cooperation and urged him to accelerate the pace of the SAARC process. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment for hosting the SAARC Summit.

Expressing condolences on the death of Priyantha Kumara - a Sri Lankan national who was lynched in Sialkot earlier this month, the Foreign Minister said that the entire political leadership, religious scholars and Pakistani nation had condemned the incident and Pakistan was determined to take all necessary steps to bring perpetrators to justice.

The Secretary-General thanked Qureshi for sharing his views on different SAARC related issues and assured to make concerted efforts to strengthen cooperation among Member States so as to realize the full potential of SAARC.

Weerakoon, a Sri Lankan diplomat, assumed charge as the Secretary-General of the SAARC in March last year. He is on his first visit to Pakistan since assuming office.

The SAARC is a regional grouping comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The SAARC has not been very effective since 2016 as its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

The 2016 SAARC Summit was to be held in Islamabad. But after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to "prevailing circumstances". The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet.

