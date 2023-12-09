Lahore, Dec 9 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said he was ousted from the government in 1999 by (late) Gen Pervez Musharraf for opposing the Kargil misadventure, as he underlined the importance of having good relations with India and other neighbours.

FGN22 PAK-TERRORISM Pakistan admits some political dissidents had links with terrorist entities inside the country

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Equity and Justice Must Be Basis for Global Climate Action, Says India.

Islamabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Pakistan has acknowledged that some of the political dissidents, who have sought asylum in the United Kingdom and other countries, had links with terrorist entities inside the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)