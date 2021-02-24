Kathmandu, Feb 24 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will not resign immediately and implement the Supreme Court's verdict against him by facing Parliament that is due to convene within two weeks, an official representing the embattled premier said on Wednesday.

FGN27 LANKA-UN-RESOLUTION Sri Lankan foreign minister appeals for rejection of UN rights body resolution

Colombo: A top Sri Lankan minister has made a fervent appeal to the member states of the UNHRC to reject the impending resolution on the island nation's human rights accountability and reconciliation, terming it a "pure political move" against the country.

FGN34 US-UNHRC US to seek election to Human Rights Council for 2022-24 term: Blinken

Washington: Asserting that the Biden administration is placing democracy and human rights at the center of its foreign policy, Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Wednesday that the US will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term, almost three years after it quit the UN's top rights body.

FGN28 JAISHANKAR-MAURITIUS-INDIANS 'Feels like homecoming': Jaishankar to Indian diaspora in Mauritius

Port Louis: The vibrant Indian diaspora in Mauritius is a "shining example" of the Indian values such as peace, pluralism and shared progress and universal brotherhood, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said during his address to the community here.

FGN 20 US-ANTICORRUPTION-LD INDIAN Anjali Bharadwaj among 12 people named by Biden admin for newly-instituted anti-corruption award

Washington: Anjali Bharadwaj, an Indian social activist working on issues of transparency and accountability, is one of the 12 "courageous" individuals named by the Biden administration for the newly-instituted International Anti-Corruption Champions Award.

FGN45 LANKA-IMRAN-LD GOTABAYA Pak PM calls on Sri Lankan president; discusses ways to strengthen political and trade ties

Colombo/Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which they discussed areas of common interest like tourism and agriculture and ways to strengthen political and trade ties for their mutual benefit.

FGN23 US-BANGLA-INDOPACIFIC US, Bangladesh agree to address challenges in S Asia, greater Indo-Pacific region

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen economic, defence and counterterrorism cooperation while agreeing to work together to address challenges in South Asia and the greater Indo-Pacific region.

FGN30 UN-INDIA-CLIMATE Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050: India at UNSC

United Nations: India has said that the idea of climate action should not be to move the goal post to 2050 and countries must fulfil their pre-2020 commitments, calling on the global community to view climate change as a “wake-up call” to strengthen multilateralism and seek equitable solutions for a sustainable world.

FGN22 US-UN-LD ENVOY US Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

Washington: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a veteran diplomat and Joe Biden's nominee, has been confirmed as America's next ambassador to the United Nations by the US Senate, adding a key member to the President's national security team as it seeks to reengage with the world body.

FGN29 US-AFGHAN-TALIBAN-PAK Afghan Taliban have had sanctuary in Pakistan: Ex-top US general

Washington: A former top US military official has told lawmakers that the Afghan Taliban have had sanctuary in Pakistan and the terror group originated from the madrassas in that country.

FGN18 US-BIDEN-CITIZENSHIP-TEST Biden admin reverts to 2008 version of citizenship test

Washington: The Biden administration has announced to do away with the stringent Trump-era citizenship test and revert to the easier 2008 version, making the US naturalisation process more accessible to all eligible individuals.

FGN15 US-SENATORS-CHINA US senators asked to draft legislative package to 'outcompete' China, invest in alliances like India

Washington: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has asked his Democratic colleagues to draft a legislative package to "outcompete" China, create new American jobs and invest in strategic partners and alliances like NATO and India.

