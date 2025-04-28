Tel Aviv [Israel], April 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke about the hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the UNRWA (UN Relief Works Agency) advisory opinion on its having been banned from operating by the Israeli government, which will start tomorrow in The Hague.

Sa'ar explained that Israel will not be participating in the proceedings while addressing the 2025 JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) International Policy Summit in Jerusalem Sunday night.

Sa'ar mentioned how tomorrow there is a hearing at the Hague, but stated not only that Israel won't attend, but will also accuse the ICJ and UN.

"This will be the fourth time Israel will be brought to this court since the beginning of the war [in Gaza]," he said. "I don't think there is a precedent for this. [The only purpose of this is to] delegitimise Israel and undermine our right to self-defence."

"We will not be there in the Hague," Sa'ar added. "I will accuse the UN and the ICJ. Israel should accuse, and that is what we're going to do..."

"We are not a member state in the ICJ, we didn't sign the Rome Statute just as much as the US didn't. It is ridiculous to have this against a nonmember state." (ANI/TPS)

