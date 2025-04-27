Dubai, April 27: The death toll in a massive explosion at a port in southern Iran rose Sunday to at least 40 people. Provincial Governor Mohammad Ashouri gave the new death toll, Iranian state television reported. Some 1,000 others were injured in the blast at Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas on Saturday. Iran Port Blast: Massive Explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port Possibly Linked to Missile Fuel Kills 25, Injures Over 750.

The port is purportedly linked to an earlier delivery of a chemical ingredient used to make missile propellant. A military spokesman denied the propellant had been imported there, without offering a cause.

