New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with the members of the Political and Security Committee (PSC) of the Council of the European Union on Friday, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The 30-member PSC delegation, on its first-ever visit to Asia, was led by Delphine Pronk, Chair of the Committee, and included PSC Ambassadors of EU Member States along with officials from the European Commission and the European External Action Service.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the increasing high level political engagements and regular sectoral interactions. The discussions focused on advancing India-EU cooperation across diverse sectors, particularly in the areas of security and defence. Both sides reiterated their commitment towards an early conclusion of India-EU Security and Defence Partnership and Security of Information Agreement, as per the MEA.

They also looked forward to the India-EU FTA, with the leaders having tasked the respective negotiating teams to conclude the deal by end of the year. Further, they also exchanged perspectives on latest regional and global developments.

During their two-day working visit to India, PSC members also met with the Defence Secretary, received a briefing on the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), and interacted with representatives of Indian defence industry.

The EU PSC visit builds on the momentum following the landmark visit of EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025 and reflects the joint commitment towards a deeper India-EU Strategic Partnership, the statement added.

There are regular exchanges between India and the EU on security and defence matters through the extensive bilateral dialogue architecture, including in the areas of security and defence, maritime security, cyber, and counter-terrorism. Both sides are also exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in defence industry and manufacturing.

Misri was joined at the meeting by Deputy National Security Adviser Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) Sibi George, and other senior officials, the statement added. (ANI)

