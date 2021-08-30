New York [US], August 30 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti received Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New York who will chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday (local time).

"Pleasure to receive Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New York during our Presidency of UN Security Council. Foreign Secretary will chair our UNSC meetings tomorrow," Tirumurti said in a Tweet.

India took over the presidency from France. This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The two-year tenure of India as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on January 1, 2021. (ANI)

