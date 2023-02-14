New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): After completing Nepal's tour, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay an official visit to Bangladesh on February 15 to review the bilateral relationship ranging from security to power and energy, according to the External Affairs Ministry's statement.

During his two-day (February 15-16) visit to Bangladesh, Kwatra and his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen will review the entire range of bilateral relationships including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity, and sub-regional cooperation.

Kwatra is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.

"The visit to Bangladesh is keeping in line with the highest priority according to India's 'Neighborhood First' Policy. Bangladesh is India's topmost development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit will further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas," the statement added.

Currently, Kwatra is in Nepal to hold discussions on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Yesterday, Kwatra met Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and held discussions on bilateral issues across various sectors, including economic and development cooperation.

Kwatra arrived in Kathmandu on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Nepal counterpart Bharat Paudyal, according to the Indian Embassy.

"Foreign Secretary Kwatra called on Rt. Hon. PM @cmprachanda and held productive discussions on bilateral issues across various sectors, including economic and development cooperation," according to a tweet by Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Kwatra also met with Nepal foreign minister Bimala Rai Paudyal and discussed strengthening comprehensive bilateral relations.

The two discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations including the power sector cooperation, trade, and transit.

"Various aspects of Nepal-India relations including the power sector cooperation, trade, transit, education, culture, healthcare, and connectivity infrastructure were discussed during the meeting," according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kwatra and his Nepal counterpart Bharat Paudyal in a meeting and reviewed Nepal-India relations. (ANI)

