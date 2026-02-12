Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, heard a petition filed by Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi, seeking to quash a rape FIR (including IPC 376 and other sections) filed against him in 2019 at Mumbai's Versova police station.

Appearing for the actor, advocate Prashant Patil reiterated the plea to be set aside. While Pancholi has been named as an accused in the matter, the complainant is a female Bollywood actress.

Also Read | Rohit Shetty Residence Firing Case: Five Accused Charged Under MCOCA.

Advocate Prashant Patil revealed that the public prosecutor, appearing for the police, stated that despite 11 notices sent by the police, the victim did not appear for the investigation. Following the same, the Bombay HC has issued a fresh notice on Thursday, directing her to appear on the next date, scheduled for February 24.

The FIR registered against Aditya Pancholi on June 27, 2019, continues to stir controversy. The accused claimed that the complaint has been filed nearly 15 years after the alleged incident, describing it as "malicious."

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Pays Tribute to Late Sunil Thapa, Says His 'Contribution to Nepali Cinema Is Priceless'.

Citing the Supreme Court's 'Bhajanlal' judgement, the petition further sought quashing of the FIR.

Prashant Patil shared that an individual met Aditya Pancholi before the incident, a recording of which remains with them. The recording has been presented in the court, explaining the wrongful intention behind registering it again.

The case currently remains pending the court, with the next hearing set for February 24, 2026.

In 2019, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR under charges of alleged rape against Pancholi on the complaint of a Bollywood actress.

In the complaint filed at Versova Police Station, Pancholi was charged under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Soon after the FIR was filed, the actor asserted about being "falsely implicated in this case." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)