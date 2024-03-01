Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Toronto, Mar 1 (AP) Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at the age of 84, his daughter said in a social media post Thursday.

The country's 18th prime minister died peacefully and surrounded by family, Caroline Mulroney said in a post on X, formerly known as twitter.

Mulroney's family said last summer he was improving daily after a heart procedure that followed treatment for prostate cancer in early 2023.

Mulroney, who headed the Progressive Conservative party, soared to the largest majority mandate in history when he was elected in 1984.

He entered the job with massive support, but he left with the lowest approval rating in the history of polling.

Mulroney lived in Montreal. (AP)

