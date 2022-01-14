Tokyo [Japan], January 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Former Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu passed away this month, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Friday.

He was 91 years old.

Also Read | Twitter Ban Ends in Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari Govt Lifts Suspension After 7-Month.

After the Gulf War, the Japanese Self-Defense Force were deployed to the Gulf region to conduct minesweeping operations during Kaifu's term of office. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)