Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Former Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday.

She was accompanied by security and other officials at the tourist site.

The former PM was seen posing in front of the monument and getting multiple pictures clicked.

India recognised Moldova on December 28, 1991 and diplomatic relations were established on March 20, 1992.

Moldova cooperates well on matters of mutual interest with India at multilateral forums, including the UN where both countries have exchanged support for their candidates through reciprocal support mechanisms.

Moldova usually accredits its Ambassador in Baku, Azerbaijan, concurrently to India, whereas the Indian Mission in Romania is concurrently accredited to Moldova. Moldova has had an honorary consul in New Delhi since 2011. India provided relief assistance in 2011 in the wake of floods in Moldova.

Around 85 Indian pharmaceutical companies are operating and trading in Moldova and are ranked tenth in terms of medicine imports by Moldova at around USD 4 million in 2014-15. The value of Indian medicines imported into Moldova has decreased from USD 6.5 million to its current value.

Indian experience in IT and traditional medicine has attracted attention in Moldova, which is keen on Indian investment. Moldova has also offered the use of facilities at the State Medical University of Moldova for Indian investors in the field of pharmaceuticals. (ANI)

