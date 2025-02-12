Islamabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in his third open letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir highlighted his concerns about the alleged rigging of the 2024 general elections, it emerged on Wednesday.

Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, in his interaction with the media outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where Khan has been incarcerated since 2023, said, “The PTI founder, in his letter to the army chief, has raised the issue of giving preference to the minority over the majority through election fraud.”

Khan in his previous letters claimed an increasing distance between the military and the public while asking the army chief to reevaluate its policy to win over the public and to remedy the situation.

According to Geo News, Chaudhry quoted Khan as saying that “money launderers were brought to power through election rigging”.

He said Khan also raised alarms about the increase in terrorism which he said was due to a lack of rule of law.

Khan also highlighted the brain drain by saying that at least 1.8 million people have left the country, whereas USD 20 billion in capital flew out of the country.

Chaudhry also said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) still stands by the demand for the constitution of judicial commissions on events related to May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

He further alleged that a crackdown on PTI workers in Punjab was still underway after the February 8 general elections last year.

According to The Express Tribune, Chaudhry stated that Khan shared the contents of the letter with the PTI leadership, saying that the letter will cover six main points.

He confirmed that the letter would address issues such as the need for deep structural reforms, the damage caused to democracy by the government's policies and other critical matters.

Chaudhry emphasised that the PTI remains firm in its demand for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and he noted that raids in Punjab continue despite the passage of time.

