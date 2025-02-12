Kathmandu, Feb 12 (PTI) Three children were killed while 40 others, including students and teachers, were injured after a school bus met with an accident at Salambutar area of Sankhu municipality in Kathmandu district on Wednesday.

Those killed in the accident were aged between 12 and 14 years.

The bus belonging to SS Academy at Chabahil, was returning from a picnic at Nagarkot hill station when it fell some 50 metres from the hilly road at Salambutar area at around 4.30 pm, Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara said.

The bus driver lost control over the vehicle due to a brake failure as per the preliminary investigation. The police have detained the bus driver and further investigation is underway, according to the police officer.

